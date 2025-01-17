Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival is celebrated every year by billions across the globe. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29 and the celebrations will continue for 15 to 16 days. The year 2025, is the ‘Year of the Wood Snake.’ It marks the star of the lunar calendar. During the festival, people decorate their homes and clean their spaces to welcome good luck, and decorate with red lanterns. Families and friends come together to enjoy traditional delicacies, give red envelopes with money to loved ones, and watch the dragon and lion dances. The Chinese New Year celebrations end with the Lantern Festival, where people light lanterns and enjoy the moon. Chinese New Year 2025 Date, History and Significance: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Know Rituals and Traditions of the Lunar New Year.

However, apart from the celebrations, there are also many traditions, superstitions and beliefs associated with the Chinese New Year. These traditions have been passed down for generations, while the superstitions are followed to bring good luck and happiness in the coming years. Here are some Chinese New Year superstitions and traditions.

Chinese New Year Superstitions and Traditions

• People clean their homes before New Year’s Day as it is believed to clear out any bad luck. It is also believed to make space for new blessings.

• People avoid washing their hair or sweeping or cleaning on New Year’s Day. This is avoided in order to keep good fortune. People usually wait until the next day to do any cleaning.

• Houses are decorated with red decorations as they are believed to bring good fortune. They are thought to protect against evil spirits.

• The elderly give red envelopes with money to young ones as it symbolises abundance and sharing blessings. It also spreads happiness and good wishes.

• Avoid using words like ‘loss,’ ‘death,’ or ‘illness,’ as it is believed that these negative words follow you into the coming year.

• People also avoid using sharp objects like knives in order to prevent cutting away good luck. Even cooking for the new year is often done in advance.

• Eating long noodles is common tradition as it symbolises a long life. Breaking the noodles while eating is considered unlucky.

• Fruits like tangerines and oranges are gifted to loved ones as they represent wealth and happiness. Their golden and vibrant colour is associated with success.

• As the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture as it sounds like the word ‘wealth.’ So, it is also included in gifts and even in decorations.

• Wearing red clothes during New Year is considered lucky as the colour is believed to attract good luck. It symbolises joy and prosperity. Chinese New Year 2025: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Chinese Zodiac Predictions and What to Expect in the Lunar Year.

By following these traditions and beliefs, you can unlock your potential and ensure that you have an amazing Chinese New Year 2025! It is time to enjoy the festivities with joy and celebrate with your loved ones.

