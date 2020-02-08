Chocolate Day 2020 Date: Know Significance of Celebrating Valentine Week With Chocolate Goodies and Gifts

Chocolate day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine's Week is here. Every year, we celebrate and cherish love from February 7 to February 14, giving it all the attention, it deserves. And the third day of this celebration is brought in with the best possible treat - Chocolates! February 9, the third day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Chocolate Day. On this day, people enjoy sharing delicious treats and delicacies made from different types of Chocolate and bring in this day with their loved ones. As we inch closer to Chocolate Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about this day and its significance in Valentine's Week observance.

The week preceding Valentine’s Day on February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Week across the world. While Valentine's Day celebration was once a religious observance to mark the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, it has grown to become a worldwide celebration of love and joy. This is the reason that the extension of this celebration into a week-long extravaganza filled with gifts, special gestures and adorable love notes is welcomed by all. After the celebration of Rose Day on February 7 and Propose Day on February 8, the 9th of February marks Chocolate Day.

As the name suggests, on this day people share the most loved dessert on Earth, chocolates with their loved ones. From picking out adorable specially curated chocolate gift hampers to simply remembering your loved one's favourite chocolate and getting it for them, there are different ways of bringing in this festive time. People also enjoy going out of the way to bring in Chocolate Day by baking exquisite cakes, cupcakes and other desserts with chocolate or even trying their hand and making chocolates with the special someone and making it into a date.

Chocolate Day celebrations are especially cherished by chocolate lovers around the world (Read EVERYBODY), and couples especially enjoy adding their own spin to this commemoration. We hope that you find a unique way of making this Chocolate Day 2020 special for your loved ones, whether it is the significant other or a significantly important friend. After all, Valentine's Day is a great time to commemorate love of all kinds. Happy Chocolate Day!