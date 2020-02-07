Chocolate Day 2020: From Chocolates Used as Currencies to Them Being Natural Aphrodisiacs! 8 Crazy Facts You Had No Idea About

Chocolate facts (Photo Credts: Pixabay and File Image)

Let's all collectively agree that the love for chocolates knows no bounds. What would we do if chocolate didn't exist? While a day dedicated to the sweet treat is not enough to express how important chocolates are in life, we can take at least make the most out of this day. Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day of Valentine's week. Valentine's week is celebrated from February 7 to 14 is celebrated as Valentine's week as a run down to Valentine's day. The week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day that marks the end of the celebration.

When we say that chocolates are the best thing , we are honestly not over-exaggerating. They taste delicious. They are healthy, at least dark chocolates are. Chocolates elevate your mood instantly. Having a bad day? A bite of your favourite chocolate can make you feel way better. But did you know, there are so many things most of us don't know about chocolates? This chocolate day, let's check out some of the most interesting facts about our favourite- CHOCOLATES. Chocolate Day 2020 Gifts: Ditch Sweets! Quirky Gift Ideas for Your Partner to Celebrate Valentine's Week.

Technically, chocolate is a vegetable

We are really sorry to break this to you the two varieties of chocolate, milk and dark chocolate come from the cacao bean, which grows on the cacao tree. This evergreen tree from the family Malvaceae produces beans that are turned into chocolates that you eat. So maybe chocolates are not exactly veggies, BUT the beans are.

Cacao was used as currencies once

There was a time when cacao was so valuable that they were used as currencies. The Aztecs considered cacao to be so precious that they used as currencies during their civilization.

First Chocolate bar was made in England

The history of the first chocolate bar ever made was in 1842 when the Cadbury company made the very first chocolate bar.

WHITE CHOCOLATE IS NOT CHOCOLATE!!!

Yes, your whole life was a lie! White chocolate is not exactly chocolate because it doesn't contain cocoa solids or chocolate liquor. White chocolate contains only a fair part of the cacao bean—mainly cocoa butter.

We have more variety of chocolates than wine!

Apparently, chocolates have more than 500 flavours available, while wine has just about 200.

Dark chocolate is way healthier

The higher the percentage of cacao, the healthier it will be. But with less sugar in it, there will also be a more bitter taste to it.

Cacao trees can live to be 200 years old

Yes, Cacao tree, from where the cocoa comes from can live for over 200 years. Isn't that amazing?

Cocoa, a natural aphrodisiac?

It’s known as a natural aphrodisiac. A food is considered an aphrodisiac when it has the ability to improve your libido.

Take your love for chocolates, a notch higher this chocolate day. Share these fun facts with a chocolate lover you know and see how many did they know of already!