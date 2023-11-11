Happy Choti Diwali 2023 to all! Choti Diwali is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great festivity and fanfare across India. The festival falls on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashvin. Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi and is celebrated one day before the main festival of Diwali. It is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. This year, Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. This day symbolises the triumph of good over evil. As we celebrate Choti Diwali 2023, we have compiled a list of Happy Choti Diwali 2023 wishes, Choti Diwali 2023 messages, Happy Choti Diwali greetings, Choti Diwali 2023 images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful, Colorful, Memorable, and Happy Choti Diwali! Have Fun.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light Shine Through Your Bring and You Always Shine Bright. Happy Choti Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Choti Diwali Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy and May You Also Have a Sparking Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Joy and Light of This Beautiful Day Brighten Your Life, Today and Always. Happy Choti Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That Your Day Be Guided by the Presence of the Divine Being. May Your Day Be a Blessed One. Happy Choti Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of the Diyas Fill Your Home With Joy, Prosperity, and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Choti Diwali!

On the day of Choti Diwali, special meals are prepared and families come together to share a joyous and fun-filled time together. Similar to Diwali, people celebrate Choti Diwali with the lighting of firecrackers and fireworks. As per religious beliefs, it is said the asura (demon) Narakasura was killed on this day by Lord Krishna and Satyabhama. One of the main highlights of this day is the Abhyang Snan. It is said that people who take up Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak (hell). Abhyang Snan on Chaturdashi day, which is popularly known as Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, is the most significant one. We wish you a very Happy Choti Diwali 2023!

