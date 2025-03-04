Holika Dahan is a key ritual that takes place on the eve of Holi, the vibrant festival of colours celebrated by millions across India and beyond. Holika Dahan 2025 date in India falls on Thursday, March 13. Holi 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, March 14. Holika Dahan ceremony holds deep mythological significance, symbolising the victory of good over evil. People light bonfires, chant prayers, and perform rituals to mark this occasion, which is rooted in an ancient legend from Hindu mythology. Here’s the story behind Holika Dahan and why it remains an important part of the Holi celebration. Holi 2025 Date in India: What Is the Legend of Holi? Exploring the Mythological Origins and Significance of the Festival of Colours.

The Legend of Holika and Prahlad

The story of Holika Dahan centers around a demon king named Hiranyakashipu and his son, Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu was a powerful king who believed he was invincible, and he demanded that everyone worship him as a god. However, Prahlad, his son, was a devout follower of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father. This enraged Hiranyakashipu, who tried multiple times to kill his son for his disobedience.

In an attempt to eliminate Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu enlisted the help of his sister, Holika, who had a special power: she was immune to fire. He devised a plan to have Holika sit on a pyre with Prahlad in her lap, knowing that the fire would not harm her. However, because of her evil intentions, the fire consumed Holika, and she perished, while Prahlad emerged unharmed, protected by Lord Vishnu. Holi 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Choti Holi, Holika Dahan and Dhuleti: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations Across India.

Symbolism of Holika Dahan

The ritual of Holika Dahan celebrates the burning away of evil, symbolising the triumph of righteousness and devotion over pride and sin. The bonfire, lit on the eve of Holi, represents the destruction of the demoness Holika and signifies the destruction of all negative forces, both internal and external. It’s a reminder of the power of faith and goodness in overcoming adversity.

During the ritual, people gather around the bonfire, offering prayers for the removal of all evil influences from their lives. The flames of Holika Dahan are seen as a cleansing force, purifying individuals and their surroundings, while also ushering in positivity and renewal.

The Spiritual Significance

Holika Dahan is not just a ritual; it is a spiritual event that teaches valuable life lessons. It emphasises the importance of righteousness, truth, and devotion. By observing the ritual, people are reminded that, no matter how difficult the challenges in life may be, good will always triumph over evil, and faith and virtue will lead to ultimate protection.

Holika Dahan serves as a powerful reminder of the eternal struggle between good and evil. As we light the bonfires and celebrate the burning away of negativity, we embrace the virtues of faith, goodness, and love, making the festival of Holi a truly transformative experience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).