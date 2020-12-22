Christmas is around the corner and people simply can't keep calm. Christmas marks the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, people will be celebrating the day at home with their loved ones. The festival marks the time of the year when people exchange gifts and pleasantries with their near and dear ones. And you are still looking at buying gifts for your closed people, then you are in the right place. We bring to hamper set ideas which can be cool gifts for your family and friends this season. Christmas and New Year DIY Gift Ideas: From Minibar in a Jar to Colourful Plant Holders, 5 Homemade Presents for Your Special Ones to Celebrate the Holiday Season 2020–21.

During the festive season, there is no greater joy than receiving a hamper full of treats. Generally, hampers contain chocolates, wine, cheese and dried fruits, however, you can customise the hamper you are gifting depending on the likings of the person you are gifting it to. You can keep your hamper under Christmas trees. Because it's a hamper, you are spoilt with choices on packing it. You can put the goodies in a small bamboo picnic bag or wrap it in baseboard box. Checkout five Christmas hampers that you can gift your loved people. Christmas 2020 Eco-Friendly Gifts: 7 Presents to Give Your Loved Ones This Festive Season That Won't Affect Nature Adversely.

1. Christmas Hamper For Babies

If you want to present a Christmas hamper to your loved one who has a baby, then here are things you should ensure it has. A feeding bottle, baby food, a pack of diapers, some onesies, Christmas hat, a toy Santa, tiny gingerbread house and some chocolates.

2. Baking Kit

For the bakers who are excited every Christmas, there can't be a perfect gift than a baking kit. You will easily get baking kits in stores and can pack it nicely. Don't forget to keep a box of chocolates also.

3. Vegan Hamper

Surprise that vegan friend of yours with a cool vegan hamper. From vegan drinks, snacks to drink, serve them their heart's desire.

4. Fruits, Chocolate & Dates Hamper

Here comes the classic and most loved Christmas hamper of all times. This includes fruits, chocolates, dates, dried fruits, a cake and what not. You can decorate it beautifully and send it to them. Last-Minute Gifts for Christmas 2020: Cozy Sweatpants, eBook Subscription and More, 6 Thoughtful Presents for Everyone in Your Family to Celebrate the Holiday Season.

5. Breakfast in Bed Set

The best thing about the holidays is sleeping till late morning and then having breakfast in bed. So, gift your a family member of a hamper including everything needed to have breakfast in bed. It could be a wooden tray, cup and saucer set, a box of cut fruits, some chocolates, and other baked items.

These are some of the hamper ideas to gift someone this Christmas season. You can add or reduce items depending on the person's likings. We hope you have a great Christmas season this year. Happy holidays and a Merry Christmas!

