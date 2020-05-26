DIY Home Decor Ideas: From Decorated Wine Bottles to Paper Wind Chimes, 5 Easy Ways to Brighten Your House And Make Good Use of Lockdown (Watch Videos)

DIY Home Decor Ideas (Photo Credits: Dots DIY, Tanis GallerY YouTube)

Most people across countries are at home due to the current lockdown. And being inside for a long time, it may become a little boring. So, for those of you who are looking for ways to brighten up for your space or for an activity, then we have got you covered. We bring you a list of DIY home decor ideas which you can use to add some colourful elements in your house. From photo frame, a decorated wine bottle, paper window chimes, our list includes some decor items you can easily make at home during this lockdown. And for the making you don't need a lot of items, most of the things are easily found at homes. Interior Decor Tips: Ways to Use Carpets as Wall Art to Add an Extra Dose of Glamour to Your Home.

Most homes have a stack of CDs lying somewhere in the corner. Don't you think this is the apt time to make the perfect use for it? And then there are plants that by default have the ability to light up space immediately. You can decorate them and make them look the way you wish. Also if you have been looking to add some lights, then we have something for you too! Interior Decoration Tips: How to Use Rugs to Revamp The Look of Your House.

Photo Frame From Old CDs:

It's the right time to bring out the CDs and make use of it. You can turn them into a beautiful family photo frame. Or maybe you can use it make it for someone special and present it after lockdown.

Decorated Wine Bottle:

You can turn a used wine bottle into a decorative item for your home. Like shown in this video add some flowers and you can use it as an item for your table.

Wind Chimes Using Paper:

Everyone loves the sound of wind chimes when they rattle against each other. You can make one at home using coloured papers. For a pleasant sound, you can add tiny bells or beads in between them.

DIY Home Decor:

This is an old DIY method, but there is nothing like this that can immediately brighten your homes. All you need is a thread, balloon, gum and some paint. The end result looks really beautiful.

Plant Pot Ideas:

While we all have plants at home, arranging them and giving their pots a little colour will make them look special. It also automatically become the favourite corner of your home.

These things can surely help you light the look and feel of your homes. While these are some of the tips, you can use their creative ideas to make it look even cooler. Stay tuned to LatetsLY for such trending articles.