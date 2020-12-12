Christmas is around the corner and people are excited about the festive season. From decorating Christmas trees, baking cakes to meet your loved ones, it is a time of festivity. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year with grand celebrations. And often people dress their children for the occasion. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to you five different ways to dress your children for the occasion. From Christmas trees, elves, snowman, you can see the pictures and videos below and dress your child for the festival. Why Santa Claus is Always Dressed in Red Suit? Know The Real Reason Ahead of Christmas.

These DIY videos are not very hard and you can do it without much efforts. We are sure your children will love these costumes too. You can let them wear these costumes for online Christmas meets too. We hope these videos help you in preparing for the festive season.

1. Christmas Tree

You can dress them up like a Christmas tree and put on a hat on their heads. Watch the video below and you will have an idea how to get the costume stitched for them. How to Make Christmas 2020 Tree at Home: Everything to Know About Having a Xmas Tree This Holiday Season.

2. Santa Claus

Santa Claus costumes are easily available in the market around Christmas. You can also find it online at cheap prices. They can also dress up like that online Christmas parties too. Christmas Costume Ideas: How to Dress Your Kid as a Santa Claus (See Pics and Video Tutorial)

3. DIY Elf Costumes

Elves are pretty cute and your baby will look adorable wearing it. Watch this DIY video and make elf costumes are home this Christmas season. It's easy and won't take a lot of time in the making.

4. Snowman Costume For Children:

You can watch this video and make snowman costume to dress your children for Christmas. It is quite easy and won't consume a lot of time.

5. Fairy

Turn your daughter into a fairy princess by watching this video. She is surely going to love those dreamy wings! You can choose between the colours of pink or white and dress her into a princess.

Dress up your child for the festive occasion and have a great time. You are surely going to earn compliments for it. We wish you a Merry Christmas in advance.

