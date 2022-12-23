Christmas is celebrated across the world on December 25 every year. The day marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety, with people coming together and enjoying the joyous occasion with their families, friends and loved ones. All schools, colleges, universities, offices and other government and non-governmental organisations remain closed on this day. During Christmas, houses are decorated, the streets are lit, and there is happiness all around. Christmas is one of the fun-filled times of the year, and during this festive time, people explore various places to celebrate. As we gear to celebrate Christmas 2022, here are famous churches in Kolkata that you must visit. Explore these finest places in West Bengal’s Kolkata, where you can celebrate Christmas with much fanfare. Best Places To Visit in Kolkata During Christmas 2022 Holidays: From Victoria Memorial to St Paul’s Cathedral, Add These Top Tourist Attractions to Your Itinerary.

Besides the other states, Kolkata is where you will find some of the most beautiful and old churches in India. Kolkata has safely kept all these structures in the heart of this city with mesmerizing intricate interiors. Visiting some of the churches during Christmas is something which is a must-see experience for everyone visiting the capital city of West Bengal. Here is a list of popular churches in Kolkata that you can visit during Xmas. Christmas 2022 in Kolkata: City of Joy Glitters With Colours of Christmas Ahead of New Year 2023 Celebrations (Watch Video).

St Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata

St Paul’s Cathedral is the most iconic church in Kolkata, which boasts of Indo-Gothic architecture. It is situated on Cathedral Road in Kolkata. The shrine dates back to 1847 and is regarded as the first Episcopal Church in Asia. St Paul’s Cathedral is 247 feet long with a width of 81 feet and measuring 114 feet at the transept, making it the biggest church in Kolkata. What attracts tourists and travellers is the shrine’s artistic beauty.

Mar Thoma Syrian Church

Another famous church in Kolkata that you can visit is the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, also known as the ‘Malankara Mar Thomas Syrian Church’. The church follows the ancient Syriac High Church traditions. The shrine is an important attraction for tourists as it has witnessed many changes and different policies during the Portuguese, Dutch and British periods.

Church of Christ the King, Kolkata

Church of Christ the King is another majestic structure in Kolkata that adorns the city's landscape. It is located at Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, in Kolkata. On entering the church, you enter a world of serenity. The design and the structure are a sight to behold. The vast church is big enough to seat hundreds at a time. The best time to visit the church is Christmas, as the streets are lit, and it’s a different feeling inside the church. If you are here during Christmas, do not forget to attend the midnight Mass, which is attended by a large number of devotees and tourists.

St John’s Church, Kolkata

St. John’s Church was built in 1787, and it boasts of being the third oldest church in Kolkata. According to history, the shrine was among the first public buildings to be constructed by the East India Company after they made Kolkata the capital of British India. The church is designed according to the Neo-Classical architectural style, where a giant clock adorns the spire wound daily. The other significant things that you must see in the church complex include The Black Hole Monument and the Second Rohilla War Memorial. As the building was built using stones and bricks, it became known as Pathure Girija (Stone Church) among the residents.

St Andrew’s Church in Kolkata

The shrine is the most famous Church in Kolkata. St Andrew’s Church is the only Scottish church there. The tall and massive spire of this beautiful church makes it one of the most highlighted constructions in the city. St Andrew’s Church is located at Brabourne Road in Kolkata. According to historical records, the church was first introduced in 1818 to the public, and since then, it comes under the most visited churches in Kolkata.

