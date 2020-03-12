Dandi March 90th Anniversary: Know History & Significance of The Day When Mahatma Gandhi Carried Out Salt March Against British Rule

Mahatma Gandhi during Dandi March (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This year India observes the 90th anniversary of the Dandi March, the Dandi Satyagraha carried out by Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the British salt monopoly. The Salt March was an act of nonviolent civil disobedience against the British Raaj. The 24-day march lasted from March 12, 1930, to April 6, 1930. It could also be seen as a direct action campaign of tax resistance. Gandhi started the Dandi March with 79 satyagrahis. Dandi Yatra Anniversary: Congress Cancels Gandhi Sandesh Yatra Amid Coronavirus Fear.

The Salt March was also called the White Flowing River because all the people were joining the procession wearing white khadi. The Dandi March spanned over 240 miles. It started from Sabarmati Ashram, 240 miles (384 km) to Dandi, which was called Navsari at that time. The day when Mahatma Gandhi broke the salt laws, it sparked large scale acts of civil disobedience against the British Raj salt laws. After making the salt by evaporation at Dandi, Gandhi continued his march southward along the coast. On his way, he addressed various meetings. Dandi March 89th Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Pay Rich Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter.

The British government arrested Gandhi on the midnight of May 4-5,1930. He was arrested days before the planned action at Dharasana. The Dandi Satyagraha drew worldwide attention to the Indian independence movement. The protest against the salt laws continued for a year. Gandhi was joined by several prominent leaders including Sarojini Naidu in the Dandi March. Dandi March 90th Anniversary: Congress to Take Out 'Pad Yatra' in Gujarat From Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi.

After the march, mass civil disobedience spread throughout the country as millions broke the salt laws by making salt. It was also sold illegally all over the coast of India. Gandhi’s salt satyagraha led to series of similar movement across the country. After the release in January 1931, Gandhi began negotiations with Lord Irwin regarding the Satyagraha. The Gandhi-Irwin pact was signed on March 5, 1931, following which the national icon attended the second round table conference in London.