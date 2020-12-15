The ‘Day of Reconciliation in South Africa’ is one of the biggest national events that take place in the African nation. It is one of those historic moments which can be compared to the Independence Day in India. The Day of Reconciliation in South Africa is observed to mark the end of an era – eradicating apartheid. It aims to foster relations between the communities and promote harmony in the welfare of all the people. There’s a lot to find about the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa 2020 – its date, theme, history, and significance. If you want to learn more about the history of South Africa, then you should read on. Facts to Know About Nelson Mandela, South Africa's Anti-Apartheid Icon.

What is the date of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa 2020?

The occasion of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa is celebrated on December 16 annually. This year it will fall on Wednesday. It is observed as a national holiday in South Africa. If the observance falls on a Sunday, then the subsequent Monday is observed as a national holiday.

What is the history of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa?

To know the history of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa, one would take hours to read scriptures, artefacts, books, and published papers to understand its cultural significance.

In a nutshell, the African nation was plagued with societal ills, especially racism. The colonialism in the 17th century by the Dutch, and when the British took over in the 18th century was a period, where the nation suffered the most due to colonialism and the foreigners’ policies. Things worsened when the representation of the non-black people in the country’s politics was abolished in 1950. Apartheid, which was legislated in 1948, and continued till the early 1990s, further fuelled the fire.

The Day of Reconciliation in South Africa was first observed in the year 1995. The date was selected as it was culturally significant to both the Afrikaners and the African people. The Afrikaner community observes the date as the ‘Day of the Covenant’ – a holiday which celebrates the victory of the Voortrekker’s over the Zulus in 1838. For the African community, the date was selected as on this day in 1910, a massive protest took place in the country against racial discrimination. Inspiring Quotes From Nelson Mandela, The Anti-Apartheid Revolutionary and South Africa's First Black President.

What is the theme of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa 2020?

Every year, the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa is celebrated with a particular theme. This year, too, the celebrations will be the same. However, the theme isn’t disclosed yet. A look at the previous themes of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa:

2019: The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages

The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages 2018: The Year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Liberators for Reconciliation.

The Year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Liberators for Reconciliation. 2017: The Year of OR Tambo: Reconciliation through Radical Socio-Economic Transformation

The Year of OR Tambo: Reconciliation through Radical Socio-Economic Transformation 2016: Bridging the Divide Towards A Non-Racist Society

Bridging the Divide Towards A Non-Racist Society 2015: Bridging the Divide: Building a common South African nationhood towards a national development state

What is the significance of observing Day of Reconciliation in South Africa?

The observance of Day of Reconciliation in South Africa is culturally and historically significant in South Africa. It only celebrates the reconciliation of different communities, castes, races, etc., but it also marks the end of one of the darkest phases in the history of the country, i.e., apartheid. One needs to study how things were at the times of colonialism, and also its deeper consequences and impact it had on people.

It would then be known how important it is to be freed of such societal evils, and establish oneself as a fully independent country. These celebrations mean more than liberation in the African nation, and celebrating the Day of Reconciliation is a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives. As December 16 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Reconciliation Day in South Africa 2020! We hope you found this piece of information on Day of Reconciliation in South Africa informative and would share with your friends and family.

