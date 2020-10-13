Dhammachakra Pravartan Day or Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is a day to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of B.R. Ambedkar. It was this day when the architect of Indian constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar converted himself as Buddhist. It is celebrated as Deekshabhoomi. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 is on October 14, and since it is a significant day for the followers of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, in this article, we bring you some of his powerful quotes. These Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 Quotes and HD images are perfect for sending to your near ones to honour the architect of the constitution.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s contribution can never be forgotten. He was the man who worked towards establishing a society where everyone was treated as equals. Ambedkar was a leader who deserves to be remembered for his desire to make our country a better place to live in. He fought for India when she wanted freedom, and he worked for the country when she needed a leader. Every year on Dhammachakra Pravartan Day, people gather to remember him. Below, in this article, we bring you some of the most powerful quotes by B.R. Ambedkar that immortalise the legacy of this Bharat Ratna.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Law and Order Are the Medicine of the Body Politic and When the Body Politic Gets Sick, Medicine Must Be Administered.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: So Long As You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: A Great Man Is Different From an Eminent One in That He Is Ready to Be the Servant of the Society.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Quote Reads: Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.

Ambedkar played an imperative role in the framework of the Indian constitution. After publishing a series of books and articles and arguing that Buddhism was the only way for the untouchables at the time to gain equality, Ambedkar converted at Deekshabhoomi, over 20 years, after he declared his intent to convert. Thousands of his followers converted to Buddhism at the same ceremony and ever since then, the day is significantly marked in India.

