Dhammachakra Pravartan Day or Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow ie October 14, 2020. On this day, back in 1956, the father of Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism. Along with him over 600,000 of his followers also took the step towards Buddhist conversion. This becomes one of the most important days in history and people of the community mark it with great enthusiasm. One of the ways to celebrate any such festival is sending across messages and greetings to everyone. For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, people search for Dr Ambedkar images, messages in Marathi, greetings and Marathi wishes. If you are looking for similar collection of wishes and messages, we bring you some latest images, wallpapers, photos and quotes to send and celebrate the day tomorrow. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Send Wishes of This Observance.

The celebration of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day takes place at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur with over thousands of Buddhists in attendance. Dr Ambedkar took the step of converting to Buddhism here, to oppose the caste oppression faced by people of the lower caste. Dalits and other low-caste people were subjected to a menial treatment by those from the upper classes. Along with Ambedkar, nearly 6 lakh followers of him abandoned Hinduism and embraced Buddhism. This day celebrates the anniversary of this great movement. For this day, people search for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Marathi messages, Greetings in Marathi, Marathi images and wishes and we bring you a collection of the best one.

Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या सदिच्छा!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Dhammachakra Pravartan Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: बुद्धं शरणं गच्छामि

धम्मं शरणं गच्छामि

संघं शरणं गच्छामि

धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dhammachakra Pravartan Dinachya Hardik Shubhecchha

We hope our collection of latest Marathi messages with images and greetings help you to send across your wishes to everyone. You can download them for free and share them across all social media platforms. Wishing everyone of the Buddhist community, Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

