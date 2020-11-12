Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of Diwali festival in India. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Dhanteras 2020 is on November 12. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is one of the important days of Diwali and is celebrated by observing different rituals and customs and traditions. People buy precious metal on the observance as it is considered auspicious. They get jewellery and gold coins with the image of Goddess Saraswati embossed on it. Those celebrating the festival wish each other with Happy Dhanteras greetings and messages in Hindi. Ahead of the festival, we bring to you Happy Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Dhanteras 2020 Wishes in English: Send Happy Dhantrayodashi HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Greetings and SMS on First Day of Diwali.

Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death) on the occasion. The word Dhanteras is derived from the words 'Dhan' means wealth in Hindi and 'Teras' which means thirteenth. It is widely believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees to fulfil their wishes on Dhanteras. People light lamps through the night of Dhanteras to please Lakshmi and Dhanvantari. You can share these photos of lamps and Hindi messages to extend greetings on the occasion. Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Shubh Dhanteras Photos, Shubh Deepavali Greetings, SMS and GIFs to Send to Family and Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lakshmi Viraje Aake Ghar Me, Sada Rahe Sukho Ki Chhaya, Happy Dhanteras.

Facebook Greetings Read: Apka Karobar, Dinodin Badhta Jaye, Sneh Aur Pyar, Pariwar Me Bana, Hoti Rahe Sada Aap Par Dhanki Bochar, Aisa Ho Apka Dhanteras Ka Tyohar. Happy Dhanteras!

WhatsApp Message Reads: श्री कुबेर मंत्र: ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं दरिद्र विनाशनि धनधान्य समृद्धि देहि, देहि कुबरे शंख विध्ये नमः ।। Happy Dhanteras, Good Morning!

Facebook Greetings Read: Dhan Dhanya Bhari He Dhanteras, Dhanteras Ka Din He Bada Hi Mubarak, Mata Laxmi He Ye Din Ki Sanchalak, Chalo Milkar Kare Puja Unki, Kyu Ke Laxmiji Hi to He Jivan Ki Udhharak

Happy Dhanteras!

GIF Greetings: Happy Dhanteras to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhanteras Ka Yeh Tyohar, Jeevan Me Laye Khushiyan Apaar, Mata Laxmi Viraje Aapke Dwaar, Aapki Sabhi Kamna Kare Sweekar. Happy Dhanvantari Trayodashi

Facebook Greetings Read: धनतेरस का आया त्योहार, जीवन में लाया खुशियां अपार धन-धान्य से भर जाए, आपका घर संसार! Happy Dhanteras!

How to Download Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use it to send messages and festive greetings. You can also download Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones on the occasion. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras!

