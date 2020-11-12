Dhanteras is widely celebrated as the first day of Diwali, touted to be the biggest Hindu festival. This year, Dhanteras 2020 will fall on November 13 (Friday). Dhanteras is also known as Dhanatrayodashi (Sanskrit: धनत्रयोदशी) and is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. While gifting on Dhanteras day is considered inauspicious, there is no such rule in exchanging heartfelt wishes and greetings with family and friends. We present you with an exhaustive list of Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings in English, Dhanteras images, HD wallpapers, Dhanteras wishes images, Dhanteras messages in English, Dhanteras SMS in English, WhatsApp Stickers, and more for easy download option.

Dhanteras day is also observed as Dhanvantri Jayanti, marking the birth of Lord Dhanvantri, the Hindu god of medicine and health. He is considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, he emerged from the ocean of milk during Samudra Manthan or the churning of the Sea, with the nectar of immortality or amrit. It is said, Devi Lakshmi too emerged from Samudra Manthan. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber as well on Dhanteras. While Devi Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess of Wealth, Fortune, Prosperity, Joy, Beauty and Maya, Lord Kuber is the Hindu God of Wealth. There is so much more learn about this auspicious festivity along with Dhanteras 2020 puja shubh muhurat and puja vidhi.

As for the latest Dhanteras 2020 wishes and greetings, search engine platforms are bombarded with requests. Some of the most-searched terms related to the day are Dhanteras, Dhanteras 2020, Dhanteras Wishes, Happy Dhanteras Wishes, Happy Dhanteras, Happy Dhanteras 2020, Happy Dhanteras Greetings, Happy Dhanteras Messages, Happy Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers, Shubh Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers and SMS. So, go all out and download them below.

