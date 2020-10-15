Durga pujo is here and we cannot keep calm! Time for butterflies in the stomach feels because of all the fun and frolic the Maa Durga festival brings in. While the fun begins from the sixth day of the festival, it is Saptami that Durga Puja becomes official. But do you know why is Saptami celebrated? Let us discuss Maha Saptami date, Shubh Muhurat and significance. This year, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will not see massive puja pandal hoppings that is the best thing about the celebration. However, this doesn't mean that spirits will be any low. Although Durga Puja is a festival celebrated all over India, but in the true sense, the beauty of this festival is seen West Bengal and other eastern parts of India. The grandeur of this festival in West Bengal is worth witnessing. Durga Puja 2020 Subho Sasthi Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know About The Holy Day When Devi Bodhon Takes Place During Sharadiya Navratri.

Maha Saptami sees the important rituals like Like Maha Snan & Nabapatrika Puja take place but not many people know about these rituals. Let us look at the Maha Saptami Dates and Shubh Muhurat:

Durga Puja, Second day Maha Saptami (Navapatrika Pujan) Date: October 22 (Thursday)

Maha Saptami is considered the first day of Durga Puja. It is also known as Kalabau Pujan in many places. On this day, mother Durga is worshipped using the mix of nine different types of leaves (banana, kachvi, turmeric, pomegranate, Ashoka, bead, paddy, bilva and barley). These nine leaves are considered to be the different nine forms of the Goddess.

Nav Patrika Puja Shubh Muhurta

Saptami starts from 07:41:23 on October 22, 2020 and ends on October 23, 2020, at 06:58:53

Maha Saptami Significance

Durga Puja is celebrated for 10 days and each day has its own different significance. The last four days are considered very sacred. The Maha Puja begins on the seventh day of Navratri, which is known as Maha Saptami. The word Saptami is derived from the word Saptam which means seventh. On the morning of Saptami, Durga is worshipped by worshipping the Navpatrika or Nabapatrika i.e. a bunch made of nine types of leaves. These nine leaves are considered to symbolize the nine forms of Durga. The Nav Patrika is bathed with water from the Ganges or any other holy river before sunrise. This bath is called Maha Snan. The city is abuzz with the festive spirit and people from different parts of the country and abroad had come down to taste the cultural and religious gala. During her four-day sojourn to her maternal abode, Goddess Durga and her four children are being worshipped. The first day of Durga Puja - MahaSaptami- started with the bathing of a banana plant in a water body. The plant is treated like a bride, wrapped in a new sari and placed next to the idol of Lord Ganesh, son of Goddess Durga. The ritual is called 'Nabapatrika snan-o-sthapan' and many believe this practice is traced to the agrarian society of eastern India.

Just like Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, grand pandals are made for Durga Puja with beautiful idols of Maa Durga placed in it.

