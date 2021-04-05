We just celebrated Easter Sunday and now it's time for Easter Monday, another Holiday to wrap up the Holiday season before the world gets back to work. Christians world over marked one of the significant festivals, Easter 2021 on April 4. The end of the Holy Week is a celebratory day that marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus. But if you thought Easter Sunday is where the celebrations stop, you're wrong! The following day, also celebrated as Easter Monday is observed as the last day of the holiday celebrations before work and routine starts again. We are as excited as you are to observe Easter Monday with our family and friends. However, since we are amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we may not be able to get together to party, you can surely send good thoughts over the internet and if you are looking for some Easter Monday 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images, we have your back!

With Easter Monday, the celebrations of Easter are not fully over as yet! So we give you a collection of Happy Easter Monday wishes and messages which you can share with your friends. These are beautiful Easter day HD images and quotes which you can download for free and carry on to spread the cheer of the festival. Good Morning HD Images With Easter 2021 Text Messages: Wish Happy Easter Sunday With Bunny WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and Colourful Egg Wallpapers.

Easter Monday 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images (Photo Credits; File Image)

Message Reads: Easter Monday 2021

Easter Monday 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images (Photo Credits; File Image)

Message Reads: Easter Monday 2021

Easter Monday 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images (Photo Credits; File Image)

Message Reads: Easter Monday 2021

Happy Easter (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter Monday to you!

Easter Monday is also called Bright Monday or Renewal Monday, is the beginning of Bright Week. It is a day that essentially looks back at the week-long preps for the Easter celebrations before people start going back to their work routines. Easter Monday is a public holiday in some places. We are well aware that Easter 2020 celebrations were not as grand as every year because of the lockdown situation everywhere. But that is why we have got you a wonderful collection of messages and quotes which you can still pass on spread some smiles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).