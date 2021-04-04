Happy Easter 2021! The day of joy is here. Also known as Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday the festival is usually celebrated with families coming together for dinners and egg hunts. This year due to the coronavirus pandemic for Easter Sunday 2021 religious places from across the world will host virtual Easter Mass for devotees to worship from home. Pope Francis’ The Vatican, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and more check out the list of famous churches,’ their service date and timings for Easter 2021. And while that is taken care of, you can check out for Easter 2021 Happy Easter 2021 greetings, Happy Easter HD images, Happy Easter 2021 GIFs, Easter 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Easter Sunday messages, Easter Sunday wallpapers and more free download online.

Easter brings an end to a series of important events of the Holy Week. People share happy greetings on Easter Sunday and for that, we have an amazing collection of wishes for you. Let's celebrate the day by wishing you and all your loved ones a very Happy Easter. On this day, some people also greet each other by saying quotes like, "May the risen Christ bring you and your family abundant happiness. Have a blessed Easter." But if you are looking for beautiful posts to send to your loved ones here are some, Easter quotes, GIF images, WhatsApp messages, SMSs and Facebook status and some cute Easter eggs. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Christ Who Was Raised From the Dead, Bless You Abundantly and Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Easter to You My Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed Beyond Measure May Peace Fill Your Soul This Easter and Always. Have a Wonderful Easter Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s My Desire That You Spread Joy, Happiness, Peace, Hope and Love All Around You This Easter. Happy Easter to You My One and Only.

WhatsApp Message Reads: At This Easter, May You Be Blessed With Lots of Joy, Peace, Goodness, Happiness and Love. Happy Easter to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter May This Day Bring You Blessings of Love, Joy, Peace and Hope. May It Linger in Your Heart Forever.

The Easter celebration begins in Churches through a service called the Easter Vigil. It begins with sunset on Saturday and continues till sunrise on Easter Sunday. Paschal candles are lit, and Easter fire is kindled. The Light of Christ is a prominent song sung during this period.

