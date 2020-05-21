Easy 5-Minute Mehndi Designs For Vat Savitri Vrat 2020: Simple and Beautiful Henna Patterns to Apply on Hands at Home For The Auspicious Occasion (Watch Videos)

Mehndi Designs For Vat Savitri Vrat (Photo Credits: Mehndi 4 Art, SuRu Creations YouTube)

Vat Savitri is a festival observed by married women in the Hindu community. On this day women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The festival is generally observed with various customs and rituals traditionally, but this year all festivities have been curtailed due to the lockdown. Ahead of the festival, women apply Mehendi on their hands as it is an auspicious occasion. As Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 will be celebrated on May 22, we bring to you easy five-minute Mehendi designs for the festival. These simple and beautiful Henna patterns can be easily applied on your hands at home. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Mehndi Design Images: New Arabic Henna Patterns and Latest Indian Mehandi Styles to Apply on Hands Easily at Home (Watch Videos)

Henna is traditionally applied by women during weddings, festivals and other celebratory occasions. Our list of videos also includes Mehendi jewellery designs and Arabic patterns too. These designs are simple and won't consume a lot of time. Vat Savitri falls on the Amavasya in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha as per the Purnimanta calendar followed in North India. The day is dedicated to Savitri, who according to Hindu mythology fought Yama, the God of death to bring back her dead husband Satyavan. Hence, women pray to Goddess Savitri for the well-being of their husbands. Meanwhile, you can get prepared for the festival by applying henna. Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos)

Jewellery Mehndi Design:

Simple Mehandi Design:

Easy Mehendi Design:

Easy Beautiful Mehendi Design:

Stylish Mehandi Designs For Vat Savitri:

Vat Savitri Vrat is observed in Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. While in South India, the same celebration is observed on Purnima in the same month according to the Amanta calendar. We celebrate everyone celebrating a Happy Vat Savitri!