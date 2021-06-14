International Yoga Day is just around the corner and it's a great time to get some zen into your life if haven't already. It's never too late to take up yoga and exhale all your stress away. Considering that we're still reeling from the onslaught of Covid-19, it's fair to assume that our stress levels are on full throttle these days. There's nothing better to soothe the nerves than practising this ancient form of exercise that's quite relaxing and also great to keep your health in check. We've got to maintain a good immune system to fight the virus that seems to be mutating and attacking at a rapid pace.

Yoga will aid us in our plight to stay healthy not just mentally but physically as well. These Five Yoga Poses is said to strengthen our immunity and help one steer clear of a cold or a cough that can put a damper on a good day. And let's face it, good days are a rare fixture in our lives these days. So let's begin to savour it by maintaining a strong, healthy constitution to fight against any ailment. Here are Five Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Immune System.

Anuvittasana (Standing Backbend Pose)

A standing backend helps to detoxify the adrenal glands and helps open up the respiratory system. Breathing deeply through the nasal passage is quite good for the lungs during the cold season.

Pranayama ( Breathing exercise)

Deep Breaths help reduce stress levels and combats anxiety to boost the immune system. It's also helped fight against gastric issues asthma, headache and migraine. Next time you have a blistering headache bought on by stress just remember to breathe in and out.

Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose)

This pose that involves a lot of twisting and breathing is a great way to detox your kidneys and digestive organs. When twisting the body it helps ring out the kidneys and hence detoxes your organs and builds immunity.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

This helps massage your internal organs and helps get rid of toxins from your body. It also clears the air passage of your lungs. Remember to take deep breaths for optimum results that will yield a healthier immune system.

Garudasana (Eagle Pose)

This pose does not merely help you strengthen your muscles but also boost your immunity by stretching the fascia around the lungs which helps with breathing. It also helps relieve stress in the hips.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).