Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with grand festivities every year. It is observed by following different rituals, customs and traditions every year. Ahead of the festival, people begin preparing for the day. Women apply Mehendi on their palms during the festival as it is considered auspicious. They make beautiful henna patterns on their hands during the festival. People also adorn their house fronts by making rangoli designs in different shapes and colours. Ahead of Badi Diwali 2020, we bring to you easy Mehendi design videos to apply on your hands. It also includes easy Rangoli HD Images and videos to be inspired from, for the occasion. Diwali Rangoli 2020 Designs and Photos: Beautiful 'Happy Diwali' Rangoli Patterns to Grace Your Homes On the Auspicious Festival (Watch Videos)

And if you have been looking for creative rangoli designs, then we have something more interesting for you. Take a look at this easy peacock Deepavali lamp design. This pattern is surely going to look beautiful and will earn you quite a lot of praises this festive season. Also, if you have been quite busy this festive and is yet to apply Mehendi on your palms, then this video will surely help you do it. These DIY Mehendi designs are quick and do not consume much time also. Diwali 2020 Latest Mehendi Design Videos: Simple Traditional Mehandi and Arabic Henna Patterns to Adorn Your Hands This Deepavali.

Easy Peacock Lamp Rangoli:

Simple Mehendi Design:

Diwali 2020 falls on November 14 and in some regions, the festivities continue for up to 7 days. While Diwali is celebrated with great fanfare every year, this time festivities have been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic to stop the spread of the disease. However, you can continue to celebrate the day at home with your loved ones.

