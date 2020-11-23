Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial marriage of tulsi, a holy plant in the Hindu mythology. Basil is of medicinal value and considered to be the Guardian God in Trinity of Goddess Lakshmi, wife of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi Vivah is celebrated in the country by following various customs and traditions. Tulsi Vivah falls on November 27 this year. Ahead of the Hindu festival, women apply Mehendi on their palms as it is considered auspicious. They draw Mehendi on their hands often with images of the tulsi plant on it. As Tulsi 2020 approaches, we bring to you latest mehndi designs and Indian henna patterns to send on the occasion. It also includes Mehandi images and tutorial videos to share on the observance.

Tulsi Vivah signifies the end of monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. Women also write 'Happy Tulsi Vivah' on their palms in Mehendi. These are easy tips to draw Mehendi quickly for the festivity. And if you are opting for the Arabic design, it will surely earn you praises. It is simple and will look beautiful. Women dress up on the occasion in traditional clothes and attend the ceremonial wedding. Tulsi Vivah 2020 Rangoli Designs and HD Images: Easy Rangoli Patterns and Tips to Adorn Your Door Step on the Occasion (Watch Videos)

Tulsi Vivah Mehendi Design:

Latest Mehendi Design Video:

Easy Mehendi Design Tutorial:

Tulsi Vivah is an actual marriage ceremony in which, a tulsi plant believed to be an incarnation of Devi Lakshmi is decorated like a bride. She is married to Lord Krishna following varying customs and traditions. Women sing songs and traditional bhajans and also exchange greetings Tulsi Vivah greetings and wishes on the observance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).