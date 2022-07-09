Bakrid 2022 Mubarak! One of the major festivals celebrated by Muslims, Bakrid is also known as Eid al-Adha. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, 2022, this year. People of the Muslim community celebrate Bakrid as a form of sacrifice. An incident related to the life of Hazrat Ibrahim is said to be the reason behind celebrating Bakrid. According to the religious beliefs of Islam, Hazrat Ibrahim was the prophet of Allah who had his complete faith in God. It is said that once the Prophet asked Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice the most beloved thing to prove his love and faith. After listening to the Prophet, he decided to sacrifice his only son. Just as Ibrahim was about to kill his son, Allah sent his messenger and turned the son into a goat. Since then the festival of Bakrid is celebrated. The goat which is sacrificed on the day of Bakrid is divided into three parts. The first part of which is given to his relatives, friends and neighbours. The second part is given to the poor and needy and the third to the family members.

Eid is celebrated twice every year according to the Islamic calendar. One is Eid ul Zuha and the other is Eid ul-Fitr. Eid ul-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid. It is celebrated at the end of Ramadan. Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after Mithi Eid. On the day of Bakrid i.e. Eid al-Adha, Muslims all over the world gather in mosques to offer Namaz, then embrace and congratulate each other on Eid. You can also wish Eid al-Adha Mubarak by sharing these adorable Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, WhatsApp status messages, Facebook quotes SMS, GIFs, Wallpapers and HD Images with your loved ones and make this day special for your loved ones.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Big Eid Celebration! Cherish Every Moment of This Beautiful Festival and May All Your Dreams Come True Soon.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Eternal Peace From Heaven Embrace Your Life on The Occasion of Feast of Sacrifice and Fill It With Uncountable Blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, May Allah Fulfil All Your Wishes and Fill Your Heart With Positivity, Your Soul With Love, and Your Mind With Wisdom.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Bakrid Mubarak 2022 Greetings and Images: Wallpapers & Messages for Eid al-Adha

According to Islamic beliefs, the festival of Eid al-Adha i.e. Bakrid is celebrated to show respect to the devotion shown by Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim to Allah. It is said that Allah was very happy to see the dedication, so on this day, people sacrifice goats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).