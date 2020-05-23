The Federation of Islamic Association of New Zealand (FIANZ) has announced that the crescent moon of Shawwal has been sighted and Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has conveyed her greetings to the Muslim community in New Zealand. The crescent moon, marking the end of Ramadan and beginning of the next Islamic month of Shawwal, has not been sighted in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. According to reports, the moon has been sighted in New Zealand. Hence, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. The moon is not sighted in Sydney, Australia. Reports from other cities are awaited.

Sydney/Wellington, May 23: Muslims in New Zealand and Australia will look for the crescent moon this evening, which is also known as Chand Raat. The sighting of the moon will mark the culmination of the ongoing Ramadan (Ramzan) month as well as the beginning of the Shawwal month. Also, the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid or Eid-al-Fitr festival. Catch live updates on the Eid moon sighting in New Zealand and Australia here. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Muslims in New Zealand and Australia are observing the 29th day of Ramadan today. If the crescent moon is sighted this evening, Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24 in New Zealand and Australia.

If the moon remains invisible, Muslims in New Zealand and Australia will observe 30th day of Ramadan on Sunday (May 24) and Eid will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. A section of Muslims in Australia started observing Ramadan fast a day prior to that of others. Hence, they are observing their 30th Ramadan fast today and celebrate Eid on Sunday, May 24. Stay connected with us to catch live updates on the Eid moon sighting in New Zealand and Australia.