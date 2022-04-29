Eid al-Fitr (also spelt as Eid ul-Fitr) and also called Badi Eid or just Eid, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting. Eid al-Fitr celebrations in India are likely to begin on 2nd May and culminate the next day. Food plays a very significant role in Eid celebrations. Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid because, after a month-long fasting period, alot of sweet dishes are consumed during the Eid al-Fitr feast. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated during the summer season, and alot of Sehri and Iftar food contains fresh fruits and vegetables to help combat the summer season. Fresh juices and summer drinks like jaggery lemonade or Keri Ka Sharbat are also consumed during Eid Celebrations.

The food for Eid celebrations and Eid cuisine around the world, apart from heavy meats and sweets, also includes dishes made from fresh fruits and vegetables to keep the mind and body fresh during the summer season. Fruit juices, date milkshakes, and mango milkshakes are some of the summer drinks made for Eid celebrations. Here is a list of summer drinks that one can include in their Eid al-Fitr 2022 feast.

5 Summer Drinks for Eid al-Fitr 2022 Celebrations

1. Keri Ka Sharbat

Keri Ka Sharbat is made with raw mango and raw mango pulp, it is said to have cooling properties, and this drink is widely consumed in summers.

2. Cucumber Lemonade

Cucumber is well-known for its ability to aid in body detoxification. During the summer, it also aids in the rejuvenation and refreshing of the body.

3. Date Milkshake

Date Milkshakes are said to be very healthy for consumption. Dates have essential Vitamins and nutrients that help make the body strong. The earthy flavour and natural sweetness of date also help in making the milkshake very refreshing

4. Watermelon Juice

It is one of the most widely consumed fruits during the summer season. Watermelon is rich in antioxidants and has high amounts of water content which help in beating the summer heat.

5. Jaggery Water or Gol Paani

Gol Paani is a traditional drink made with jaggery, a natural sweetener and basil seeds. The glass is said to have cooling effects on the stomach.

Eid cuisines around the world include different traditional dishes and heavy meats. These summer drinks add healthy varieties to your grand Eid feast and can help you beat the summer woes in natural and healthy ways.

