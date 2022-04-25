The holy month of Ramadan will culminate with the festival of feast and happiness, Eid ul-Fitr soon! The occasion is also known as the festival of Breaking fast whose dates depend on the sighting of the moon. Eid ul-Fitr 2022 in India will begin on the evening of Monday, 2nd May and will end on the 3rd May. Many Muslims celebrate Eid by spending time with their loved ones, making traditional dishes for this auspicious day and connecting in prayer to acknowledge the end of the fasting month. To know in detail about the rituals, beliefs and importance of the occasion, continue reading. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival (Watch Videos).

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Date, Rituals And Significance

