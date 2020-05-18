Eid Mubarak in Advance Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Eid Mubarak in Advance (File Image)

Almost a week to go Eid al-Fitr (also called Eid ul-Fitr or simply, Eid), the biggest festival celebrated by millions of Muslims across the world. However, Eid al-Fitr 2020 celebrations are going to be a lot different than what we have witnessed in the previous years. All due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has brought the world to a halt. With countries put under lockdown and staying indoors remain humanity's best bet against the invisible enemy, Eid 2020 is going to be different. Nevertheless, one can always connect to family and friends via technology in this time and age of social media. We wish everyone Eid Mubarak 2020 in advance. And we also got you a collection of Eid Mubarak images, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 HD wallpapers, Eid Mubarak 2020 greetings, Happy Eid 2020 images, Chand Raat Mubarak images, and more to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak 2020 in advance. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Wish Eid Mubarak.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. Maswood Ahmed, a member of the Muslim Council of Britain, says that "Eid is a time of celebration after accomplishing one of the most important religious duties: fasting during the month of Ramadan". Eid al-Fitr 2020 in Maharashtra will tentatively begin in the evening of Saturday, May 23. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Moment of This Eid Brings You Closer to Allah (SWT) and Gets You Rewarded for Your Deeds! Eid Mubarak in Advance.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Festive, Wishing You a Day Filled With Lots of Laughter and Happy Moments. Eid Mubarak in Advance From My Family to Yours!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Reason Why My Life Is So Colorful Each Day. Let Me Make This Eid Such a Colorful One for You! Eid Mubarak in Advance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before We Ask for Happiness and Prosperity, We Should Ask for Mercy. May Allah Shower His Mercy on Us. Eid Mubarak in Advance!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Open the Doors of Happiness and Prosperity for You. Eid Mubarak in Advance to You and Your Family. Enjoy a Blessed Time During This Eid.

Before the commemoration of Eid, Shab-e-Qadr will be taking place. It is one of the sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. It is also known as Laylatul Qadr, and in English, it is also called Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. In India, 27th Ramzan will fall on May 21, 2020. We look forward to all religious observances coming next week. We wish you all Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak and Eid Mubarak in advance.