Ash Wednesday 2020 Quotes and Images: Holy WhatsApp Messages and Photos to Share on First Day of Lent

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the religious observance of Lent. During the 40 days of Lent, Christians replicate the acts of Jesus Christ by giving up something important to them. Ash Wednesday 2020 falls on February 26. With the observation of Ash Wednesday, individuals also engage themselves in reading a daily devotional or praying through a Lenten calendar to draw themselves near to God. On the auspicious occasion, here we collected a few Ash Wednesday 2020 quotes and images. You can share these holy Ash Wednesday messages and photos through WhatsApp and other online messengers to mark the first day of Lent. Ash Wednesday 2020 Date: History and Significance of The Holy Day Marking the Beginning of Lent.

Ash Wednesday marks the Lenten calendar. People pray a Lenten daily devotional and make a Lenten sacrifice that they will not partake of until the arrival of Eastertide. The observation of the holy day is also marked by sharing devotional words with near ones, to remember Jesus Christ and his sacrifices. Exchanging Ash Wednesday 2020 quotes can also be another way to remain in the true spirit of devotion during the auspicious period. Download the Ash Wednesday 2020 quotes, images and WhatsApp messages and send them across to begin the holy period of Lent. When Does Lent Start? Know Everything About 40-Day Christian Fasting Period That Begins With Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday 2020 Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time to Reflect and Share Our Thanks, for This Is the Time That We Remember the Greatest Sacrifice!

Ash Wednesday Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Ash Wednesday Be a Time of Reflection and Promise.

Ash Wednesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Day of Ash Wednesday, May the Spirit of Love Comes Alive. Your Life Be Filled With Happiness.

Ash Wednesday Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Ash Wednesday, Let Us Pray, Let Us Fast and Let Us Learn to Be More Generous.

We hope that the above Ash Wednesday 2020 quotes and images will be useful to you while you mark the observance. Download and send them to your family and friends to honour the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.