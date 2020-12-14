Free Shipping Day is observed annually in mid-December. It falls on December 14, before the holiday season begins. On the promotional holiday, consumers shop from both large and small online merchants which offer free shipping with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. Free Shipping Day was started by Luke and Maisie Knowles, founders of Coupon Sherpa and FreeShipping.org in 2008. Their aim was to extend the online shopping season. On Free-Shipping Day 2020, we bring to you the date, history and significance of the observance. Cyber Monday 2020 Date and Significance: Know Everything Related to This Annual Online Shopping Event Held After Thanksgiving.

According to reports, online shopping peaked on Cyber Monday, generally held immediately following Black Friday. Consumers believed they would not receive their online orders in time for Christmas after that date. In 2009, more than 750 retailers participated during which more than 350,000 plus sales took place on the site www.FreeShippingDay.com. Since then, each year merchant participation has only increased. Free Shipping Day went on to be featured on NBC's Today Show, Fox Business, CNN and CBS's Early Show, as well as in the New York Times, Real Simple, Better Homes and Gardens, "O" Magazine and more than 70 other media outlets.

In 2010, the third Free Shipping Day began at 12 a.m. EST on Friday, December 17, and ended at 12 a.m. EST, December 18. More than 1,700 merchants from all 50 states participated and the official site saw 317,000 unique visitors. On the day, online shoppers spent $942 million making it the third-highest spending day of the 2010 holiday season. In 2011, Free Shipping Day became a billion-dollar shopping holiday with $1.072 billion in sales, followed by $1.01 billion during Free Shipping Day 2012.

