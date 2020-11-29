The celebrations of Thanksgiving Day took place on November 26 this year. And while people may have made most of the Black Friday deals, tomorrow is another chance to indulge in some online shopping. Cyber Monday is marked every year after Thanksgiving weekend. This is another day to indulge in great deals and discounts online in the United States. This year, Cyber Monday 2020 falls on November 30. Ahead of this day, let us know more about this shopping fiesta. Cyber Monday 2020 Sales and Deals: Clothing, Beauty, Technology and More, Check Out the Best Discounts on Different Brands & Products for a Happy Shopping Spree!

Cyber Monday Meaning

Cyber Monday is also known as Blue Monday, a marketing term used for Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday. It was created by retailers to encourage online shopping among people. This term was coined by Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman. It was first used in 2005, when a press release readout, "'Cyber Monday' Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year". Black Friday 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes Take over Twitter as Netizens Set to Go on a Shopping Spree to Avail Amazing Sales & Offers.

Significance

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are popularised as online shopping sales. With Christmas and New Year coming in, a lot of people step out to shop, be it for their own self or as gifts for friends and family members. So a lot of retailers offer heavy discounts and deals on these two days and shoppers make most of them. Eventually, Cyber Monday also grew into one of the most significant shopping periods in America. The online spending on Cyber Monday has seen a steady rise over the past few years.

With this year being a pandemic-ridden time, a lot of people have switched to online shopping to avoid going to malls or shops. So ahead of Cyber Monday, we prepared with the list of what you want to shop and what are the best deals going online? Happy shopping!

