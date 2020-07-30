The much-awaited occasion among you and your friends to celebrate the special relationship is almost here—Friendship Day 2020. In India, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day and this year the date falls on August 2. Are you excited? Well, we know we are! Friendship Day celebration is common among countries, and different dates are designated to observe the day. Friendship Day 2020 celebration will be different this year. Instead of an outing or any gathering, people in India would be celebrating Friendship Day 2020 virtually. As the day approaches us, in this article, we bring you Friendship Day 2020 date in India calendar, and the significance behind celebrating the day on the first Sunday of August every year.

Friendship Day 2020 Date in India Calendar

As we mentioned already, different countries have designated different dates to celebrate Friendship Day. However, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. Along with the country, the tradition of celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year is followed by people in Bangladesh, Malaysia and UAE. Friendship Day 2020 date in India will be celebrated on August 2.

Why is Friendship Day Celebrated on the First Sunday of August?

Friendship Day was originally founded by Hallmark in 1919. It was intended to be a day for people to celebrate the bond of friendship by sending greeting cards to each other. Then in 1988, Winnie the Pooh was named as world’s Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. Again in April 2011, the UN officially recognised July 30 as International Day of Friendship urging countries to encourage friendship among each other.

While UN observance aims to increase the mutual understanding among world countries, Friendship Day celebration on the first Sunday of August is celebrating the bond between people. There is no significant reason as to why first Sunday is Friendship Day in India, considering the fact that different countries celebrate the day on different dates. But the celebration is very important to people.

Friends are the ones who we get to choose. They cry with us and laugh with us as well. They are our biggest cheerleader and also our foremost critic. They are meant to be celebrated every day, but like many other things, we officially have a day designated to it. As the first Sunday of August is approaching, we hope you enjoy Friendship Day 2020 with your best friends and make more memories together.

