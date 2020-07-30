Friendship Day celebrations are held across the world, at times on different dates. It is a bond that deserves to be celebrated every single day, but across the world, people and organisations have designated different dates for it. On July 30, the world celebrates International Day of Friendship. With the day can come confusion as India and a few other nations are waiting for the First Sunday to be celebrated as Friendship Day. What is the difference? As we celebrate International Day of Friendship 2020 today, in this article, we will explain to you how it is different than Friendship Day and what more should you know about the events honouring the beautiful bond of friendship.

Friendship Day Date in India vs International Day of Friendship

Every year on July 30, we celebrate the International Day of Friendship. The day was introduced by the United Nations to encourage governments, organisations and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives to promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation. It was in 2011, when the UN proclaimed International Day of Friendship, also called World Friendship Day. The UN observance of Friendship Day is to encourage the bond between people, countries and culture that can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. Friendship Day Dates Around the World: International Day of Friendship on July 30, Friendship Day in India on First Sunday of August and List of Other BFF Days!

Friendship Day celebrated on the first Sunday of August observes the bond of friendship between people. The tradition of celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August is followed every year by people in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia and UAE. Friendship Day celebrates the bond between people that we enrich lifetime. Friendship Day 2020 in India will be celebrated on August 2.

Now that you know the difference, it is time for you to celebrate International Day of Friendship 2020 and also prepare for the upcoming event approaching us—Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. We wish you all a very Happy Friendship Day 2020 and hope that you have a blast with your friends, while also maintaining social distancing!

