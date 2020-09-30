October 2 is of much significance in India as it marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, considered the 'Father of the Nation'. Gandhi Jayanti is observed as a national observance in the country celebrating the man who led the freedom struggle against British rule in the country. The day is celebrated with various events and programs in the country. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, short events remembering the great figure will be held. Children go to schools dressed as Gandhiji for fancy dress competition. While schools continue to be shut and classes are now online, you can dress up with your child for Gandhi Jayanti fancy dress competition online. We bring you a few videos which you can be inspired to dress up your child for the day. Gujarat Boy, 10-Year-Old, Dresses Up As Mahatma Gandhi for COVID-19 Test in Rajkot, Says India Will Be Healthy Only if People Cooperate; See Pics.

All you need is a white dhoti, round spectacles, white cloth and a long wooden stick. If you can manage a charka then let your child sit and rotate it. You can play the song 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' as it was Gandhiji's favourite. You can also teach them a line or two from a speech of Gandhiji's and help them say it. Watch the videos below and dress up your child for the day. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Reciting Poems on Bapu to Creating DIY Items of His Belongings, Here’s How Kids Can be Encouraged to Observe This National Festival of India.

Mahatma Gandhi Fancy Dress Competition:

Mahatma Gandhi Online Fancy Dress Competition:

Gandhi Jayanti Fancy Dress Competition:

It is also observed as ‎International Day of Non-Violence‎ promoting peace and harmony. Prayer services and tributes are held marking the day at Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi where he was cremated.

