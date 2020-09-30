The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is on October 2. It is one of the three national holidays of India. The event called Gandhi Jayanti is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India, including at Gandhi’s memorial Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where he was cremated. Other significant activities are also observed to remember the Father of the Nation. Children participate in many competitions at their respective schools, increasing their knowledge about Gandhiji and everything he did so that the nation could attain freedom from the long rule of Britishers. However, because of the pandemic majority of the events are cancelled, and citizens are encouraged to celebrate the event online. Many schools will not organise the Gandhi Jayanti 2020 celebration. But teachers and parents can still instill greater knowledge in children about Mahatma Gandhi. How? From reciting poems on Bapu to creating DIY items of Gandhiji’s belongings, in this article, we bring you Gandhi Jayanti 2020 virtual celebration ideas so that children are engaged online to observe the day.

Essay Competition

Because Gandhi Jayanti 2020 celebration will be virtual, it does not mean; students cannot participate in an essay writing competition! Give them a topic related to Gandhiji’s life and asks the children to write a long essay on it. This will increase their writing skills and also help them understand and know deeper about Mahatma Gandhi.

Be Truthful

Gandhi is known for urging his citizens always to follow the path of truth. Let this philosophy of Gandhiji entail among kids. Ask children to take a vow for the day to speak only truth for the day and share experience. This will help teachers to understand the potential in children and also teach significant moral value. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Songs Playlist: From ‘Bande Mein tha Dum’ to ‘Raghupati Raghav’, 5 Melodies to Remember Bapu on His 151st Birth Anniversary!

DIY Gandhi’s Belongings

You can keep a DIY event for the kids. Ask them to use different props and create a model on Gandhiji’s belongings. Let them channel their creativity into making the best prop and celebrating Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

Gandhiji’s Life Quiz

You can prepare for a Gandhiji’s life quiz, where you ask questions on Gandhiji’s life and let them participate in the competition.

Poem Recitation

Another great way to encourage the children to celebrate Bapu's birth anniversary would be by asking them to recite a poem on him. This will increase their vocabulary and writing skills and also boost confidence in them.

Watch a Documentary on Mahatma Gandhi’s Life

Gandhi Jayanti is a great opportunity for parents to revisit history with their children. You can watch a documentary on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and explain to your kids why he was a prominent figure in India’s freedom struggle. Know About the Day That Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation.

These are a few ways through which you can celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2020 virtually. This will help the children to increase their knowledge, have deeper insights on Mahatma Gandhi’s life and remember him on his birth anniversary.

