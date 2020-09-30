Ahmedabad, September 30: In an unusual incident, a 10-year-old boy from Gujarat's Rajkot was seen dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and getting a coronavirus test done. According to pictures shared by ANI, the boy went for his COVID-19 test wearing a dhoti, kurta and a stick in his hand replicating the Father of the Nation. The boy said people should not be apprehensive about the test and must cooperate with the authorities. "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate", the 10-year-old boy said.

In Gujarat, the coronavirus tally mounted to 1,36,004 on Tuesday with addition of 1,381 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The state health department further informed that the death toll in the state rose to 3,442 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection. The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 85.19 percent with 16,703 active cases. COVID-19 Vaccine Portal Launched by Union Health Ministry; Has Details About R&D, Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Vaccine; Know More About The Portal.

See Pics: 10-year-old boy dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi for his COVID-19 test

The worst affected place with coronavirus in Gujarat was Surat with 311 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 195 infections. With 62,300 tests, the state conducted the highest number of tests in a day, at the average of 959.05 tests per day per million. So far, a total of 43.56 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far.

