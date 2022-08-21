According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav will begin on August 31, Wednesday, when people all over the country will commence the 10-day celebrations for Lord Ganesha. During the festive period, Ganpati idols are placed in public and private places to worship God with much devotion and enthusiasm. The festival ends at Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols are immersed in water bodies through a tradition called visarjan. Streets are decorated with flowers and lights to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesh on Earth. Special chants are also made to celebrate Ganeshotsav in the most festive manner. Devotees who keep the Ganpati murtis at their homes invite guests for a special darshan and serve traditional sweets to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Invitation cards are sent across to make people aware of your domestic Ganpati celebration and invite them to be a part of the festivities. Download the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 invitation cards in Marathi that we’ve curated for you to send to your relatives and friends. Get festive greetings, wishes and messages to share with your close ones and invite them to your place in a unique and distinct style.

With the increased usage of social media, people now resort to online invitation cards to share with their family and friends whom they want to invite for a momentous occasion. The e-invitations provide a more accessible and attractive way of drawing attention to the festive celebrations that take place in private places. The personalised invitation cards make guests feel special and delighted and ease the host's work. For that, we present to you Ganeshotsav 2022 invitation cards that you can customise yourself and send to your loved ones at this Hindu festival. Get the invitation card format in Marathi to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi with great pomp and show. Invite your friends by forwarding Ganesh Chaturthi images, Ganeshotsav quotes, Vinayak Chaturthi greetings and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi messages. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date: When Is Ganeshotsav Starting in Maharashtra? Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Festival and Cultural Event.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Cards in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Special Invitation Card to Send on Ganeshotsav 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Ganeshotsav ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! Celebrate the festival by enjoying the spirit of togetherness and happiness while spreading the love with your near and dear ones. Make them a part of your cheerful celebrations and observe the Ganpati festival with absolute delight and merriment!

