Ganga Dussehra Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Wish Happy Ganga Dashara 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Ganga Dussehra Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Ganga Dussehra or Ganga Dashara is celebrated on June 1 this year. People have already begun with exchanging Ganga Dussehra 2020 wishes, Ganga Dussehra HD images and Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020 greetings. Ganga Dussehra, which is also known as Ganga Avataran (Gangavataran) is celebrated to honour the day when Ganga descended on earth. River Ganges holds much significance in Hinduism with devotees worshipping her in the form of Goddess Ganga or Ganga Maiya. Therefore, the Hindu festival of Ganga Dussehra is marked with much joy and enthusiasm every year. Though, 2020 Ganga Dussehra will not witness celebrations at a grand scale, and you can seek blessings from your elders online.

We are bringing you a collection of Ganga Dussehra wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages in Hindi, HD wallpapers, quotes and greetings. The Hindu festival is of utmost importance to devotees who seek Devi Ganga's blessings to purify their souls and get rid of their sins.

Ganga Dussehra takes place every place on Dashami (10th day) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. According to the Hindu mythology, the legendary king of the Ikshvaku dynasty Bhagiratha did great penance to bring Devi Ganga on earth from the heaven and help his 60,000 great uncles get rid of the curse of saint Kapila. Ganga Dussehra is the day when she arrived on earth to make lives of its inhabitants fruitful. On this day, if a devotee is unable to visit and bathe in the river Ganga, then Ganga Jal (water) kept in most Hindu homes is used for purification. So, here is wishing all of you a very Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Aur Dukh Jeevan Ke Rang Hain. Sab Sahi Hai, Agar Shraddha Sang Hai. Ganga Maa Ke Dhyan Mein Malang Hai, Shubh Ganga Dussehra Kehna Ka Yeh Naya Dhang Hai. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karam Jise Pukare, Woh Pahunche Ganga Kinare! Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Maiya Ki Kripa Apni Bhakton Pe Bani Rahe! Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Ganga Aapko Sabhi Papon Se Mukt Kare Aur Aapse Sadaiv Prasann Rahe! Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra Ke ISS Pawan Parv Pa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar Par Ganga Maiya Ki Aseem Kripa Bani Rahe. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

How to Download Ganga Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ganga Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. Numerous apps are providing lovely stickers and greetings to wish on the festival day. You can also download apps for Ganga Aarti. Here is the download link for all. Apart from Ganga Dussehra, there is another major festival dedicated to the holy river. It is Ganga Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Devi Ganga.