Gangasagar is a holy confluence where millions of devotees throng to the banks of the River Ganga to take a holy dip on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. This year, Makar Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on January 15. The Gangasagar Mela Punya Snan is from Saturday, January 14, 2023, 6:53 pm to Sunday, January 15, 2023, 6:53 pm. It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip get rid of their sins during Makar Sankranti Snan. Millions of pilgrims across India and neighbouring nations transcend to the shores of Sagardwip to take a dip in the holy confluence. Sagardwip is about 123 km from Kolkata. Devotees can reach there via railways, roadways, and waterways, as public transport is the most convenient and accessible for pilgrims. Gangasagar Mela 2023: About 30 Lakh Pilgrims Expected To Attend Festival in West Bengal From January 8 to 17 After Two Years of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Gangasagar Mela will be held from January 8 to 17 this year. A large number of pilgrims will take e holy dip in Sagardweep or Sagar Island in the Ganga delta of West Bengal. Millions of devotees from across the world visit the Gangasagar Mela during Makar Sankranti in search of salvation and peace. For this, the West Bengal government has made elaborate security arrangements for the successful hosting of the congregation. Gangasagar Mela 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Central Government To Declare Mela a National-Level Fair.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, devotees brave the icy waters in the quest for Nirvana. The bathing ritual continues until noon. A dip in the holy water is thought to wash away all sorrows and sins. With this belief, millions visit the Kapil Muni ashram, chanting the hymn 'Sab Tirth Bar Bar Ganga Sagar Ekbar.'

The Gangasagar Mela is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti. It is a celebration of ancient rituals that have been part of India’s historical past. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy water washes away earthly sins and helps the devotees attain Moksha. The Sahi Snan is followed by a series of extravagant rituals that continue for three days. Pilgrims who are a part of Gangasagar Mela 2023 can also explore nearby places like The Sagar Beach, Kapil Muni Temple, The Sagar Lighthouse, Bakkhali, Bharat Seva Ashram, Omkarnath Temple, and more.

