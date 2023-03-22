Gangaur is a popular Hindu festival that is observed with great fanfare and devotion in several states of India. The festival is typically celebrated by women who worship Goddess Gauri, the wife of Lord Shiva, during the month of Chaitra (March–April). In 2023, Gangaur 2023 or Gauri Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, March 24. The festival commences on the first day of Chaitra and continues for 18 days, as per the Purnimant calendar. In North India, Purnimant-based calendars start Chaitra month approximately fifteen days before Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Gangaur is the celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness and childbearing. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Gangaur, also known as Gauri Puja, is one of the most important festivals of the people of Rajasthan, Haryana, Malwa and Nimaad regions of Madhya Pradesh and Braj and Bundelkhand regions in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Gangaur is also known as Gauri Tritiya. It is also celebrated in some parts of Gujarat and West Bengal. As we celebrate Gangaur 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Gangaur 2023 Date, timings, Gangaur Shubh Muhurat and more.

Gangaur / Gauri Puja 2023 Date:

This year, Gangaur or Gauri Puja 2023 will be celebrated on March 24

Gangaur / Gauri Puja 2023 Timings

The Tritiya Tithi will begin on March 23, 2023, at 4.50 pm and will end on March 24 at 3.29 pm.

Rituals

The festival of Gangaur commences on the first day of Chaitra, the day following Holi, and continues for 16 days. On the day of Gangaur, married and unmarried women perform elaborate Gangaur Pooja. According to traditions, for a newly-wedded girl, it is binding to observe the full course of 18 days of the festival that succeeds her marriage. It is believed that women offering prayers and doing puja on this day are blessed with a happy married life. Married women ask for long life and good health for their husbands, while unmarried women pray for a good match. Gangaur Melas are held throughout the 18-day period marking the festivities in several states of India like Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, UP, Haryana & Gujarat.

Women decorate their hands and feet by drawing designs with Mehndi with figures of the Sun, Moon and other geometrical designs. On the evening of the 7th day after Holi, unmarried girls go around singing songs of ghudlia carrying the pots on their heads with a burning lamp inside. They collect small presents of cash, sweets, jaggery, ghee, oil etc, on their way, this continuing the tradition for 10 days.

Significance

Gangaur, the popular festival, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is celebrated on Tritiya tithi, Shukla paksha, and Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. The name Gangaur is derived from the words ‘Gana’, meaning Lord Shiva and ‘Gaur’, meaning Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and excitement by people across different states. Gangaur is said to be the festival of love, devotion, and marital bliss among couples. It holds great significance as women pray for the long lives of their husbands.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).