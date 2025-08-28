Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is an annual event that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. The day of Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a three-day ritual dedicated to Goddess Gauri, a form of Parvati, the mother of Ganesha. While Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana falls on Sunday, August 31, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025 falls on Monday, September 1, and the last day is Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on Tuesday, September 2. According to drikpanchang, the Jyeshtha Nakshatra begins at 17:27 on August 31, and ends at 19:55 on September 1. In this article, let’s know more about Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025 Date

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025 falls on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025 Timings

The Jyeshtha Nakshatra begins at 17:27 on August 31, 2025, and ends at 19:55 on September 01, 2025.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Significance

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is a Maharashtrian festival celebrated mostly among the people of the Marathi community with great devotion. The arrival of Goddess Gauri is believed to bring prosperity, health, and auspiciousness to the family. She is worshipped with great devotion, and the rituals are considered especially important for women, who observe fasts and perform the puja for the well-being of their families. On this day, elaborate pujas, offerings of sweets, flowers, coconuts, and other naivedya (offerings) are made and women observe fasts and perform haldi-kumkum rituals.

