Gangaur, also known as Gauri Tritiya or Gangaur Vrat or Gangaur Puja, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana, the regions of Malwa, Nimar regions (Manawar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa) of Madhya Pradesh and the Braj and Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh. Gangaur 2025 started on March 15 and ends on March 31. This vibrant festival is believed to revolve around worshipping Goddess Gauri and the celebration of spring, harvest, marital fidelity, conjugal blessedness, and childbearing. On the occasion of Gangaur 2025, people often share Happy Gangaur 2025 wishes and messages, Gangaur Vrat greetings, Happy Gangaur HD images and wallpapers, Gauri Tritiya pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Gangaur is mainly marked by women who seek the blessings of Goddess Gauri. The celebration of Gangaur is an especially important festival in the state of Rajasthan. It is focused on dressing up in colourful clothes, donning beautiful jewellery and organising various community events and observances that are focused on seeking the blessings of Goddess Gauri. Shuka Paksha Tritiya of Chaitra month is celebrated as Gangaur. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

On the day of Gangaur, women usually make an idol of Gaura ji from sand or clay and decorate it completely. After that, they worship her with rituals and sing folk songs. As we celebrate Gangaur 2025, share these Happy Gangaur 2025 wishes and messages, Gangaur Vrat greetings, Happy Gangaur images, HD wallpapers and Gauri Tritiya pictures.

Many people often observe a strict fast on the occasion of Gangaur. According to Vratotsav Sangraha, on this day, by observing fast by drinking milk only once in the day, a woman gets the eternal happiness of her husband and child. Unmarried women also observe this festival to seek a good partner. Here’s hoping that Gangaur 2025 brings the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Gangaur 2025!

