According to religious beliefs, Maa Gayatri was born on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. The holy festival of Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. This Ekadashi is known as Nirjala Ekadashi and Gayatri Mata should be worshipped on this day. Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on June 11. According to mythology, Gayatri Mata had appeared, hence Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated on this date. Let's know the Gayatri Jayanti date, puja vidhi, importance and auspicious time.

Who is Gayatri Mata?

The four Vedas have originated from Gayatri Mata, that is why she is called Vedmata. Gayatri Mantra contains the essence of the four Vedas and because of that the trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh worship her. Gayatri Mata is considered to be the goddess of all kinds of knowledge.

Gayatri Jayanti 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

This year Gayatri Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Gayatri Jayanti Shubh Muhurta:

Ekadashi Tithi starts - June 10, 2022 at 07:25 AM

Ekadashi date ends - June 11, 2022 at 05:45 AM

How Does Gayatri Mata Appear

On the basis of mythological beliefs, when Brahma Dev was at the beginning stage of the creation of the universe, then the Gayatri Mantra was revealed to him. He first invoked Gayatri Mata and she was manifested to have the four Vedas, Shastras etc. to be born from Gayatri Mata.

Gayatri Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On this day, wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

After taking bath, light a lamp in the temple of the house.

Offer pure water to all the deities aka Ganga water.

Offer flowers to Mother Gayatri.

Chant Gayatri Mantra.

Keep in mind that only sattvik things are offered to God.

Chanting Gayatri Mantra before sunrise is considered auspicious. The mantra can be chanted even at other times of the day. Gayatri Mantra should be chanted with Rudraksha garland and one must wear yellow coloured clothes while chanting this mantra to manifest auspiciousness.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).