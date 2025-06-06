  • Lifestyle
    Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Date and Timings: Know Ekadashi Tithi, Auspicious Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Worship of Goddess Gayatri

    Gayatri Jayanti holds great significance among the Hindus as it is said to be the day when Rishi Vishwamitra revealed the Gayatri Mantra to the world. Hence, this day holds great spiritual importance for Hindus, especially followers of the Gayatri Parivar

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jun 06, 2025 06:15 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Date and Timings: Know Ekadashi Tithi, Auspicious Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Worship of Goddess Gayatri
    Gayatri Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Gayatri Jayanti is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Goddess Gayatri, who is also known as the Goddess of the Veda. Being the Goddess of all Veda, Goddess Gayatri is also known as Veda Mata. She is the personified form of the sacred Gayatri Mantra. Gayatri Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi during Jyeshtha lunar month and it is usually observed on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. Gayatri Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, June 6. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India. 

    As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Gayatri is the manifestation of all phenomenal attributes of Brahman. She is also worshipped as the Goddess of the Hindu Trimurti. She is considered as the mother of all Gods and the embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi. In this article, let’s know more about Gayatri Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the Hindu occasion dedicated to Gayatri Mata. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami. 

    Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Date

    Gayatri Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

    Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Timings

    Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 02:15 on June 06 and will end at 04:47 on June 07, 2025.

    Gayatri Jayanti Rituals

    • On the day of Gayatri Jayanti, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and perform Gayatri Havan or Yagna.

    • Chanting of the Gayatri Mantra 108 or 1008 times is common on this day

    • On this auspicious day, some devotees perform Satyanarayan Katha, engage in bhajans, and group prayers.

    • Devotees offer prayers, light a ghee diya to worship Goddess Gayatri and seek her blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life.

    • Devotees celebrate Gayatri Jayanti by making special prayers to Gayatri Mata and by repeatedly chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

    Gayatri Jayanti Significance

    Gayatri Jayanti holds great significance among the Hindus as it is said to be the day when Rishi Vishwamitra revealed the Gayatri Mantra to the world. Hence, this day holds great spiritual importance for Hindus, especially followers of the Gayatri Parivar and those practicing Vedantic and Vedic traditions. The Gayatri Mantra is one of the most powerful and ancient Sanskrit mantras. Chanting the mantra is believed to purify the mind and soul, bring wisdom, and align one with divine consciousness.

    Tags:
    Festivals And Events Gayatri Jayanti Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Significance Gayatri Jayanti 2025 Timings Gayatri Jayanti Celebrations Gayatri Jayanti Date Gayatri Jayanti Muhurat Gayatri Jayanti Puja Rituals Gayatri Jayanti Puja Vidhi Gayatri Jayanti Rituals
