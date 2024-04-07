Geologists Day is an annual celebration in Russia marked on the first Sunday in April each year. The day honours the work and contributions of geologists to the understanding of Earth's history, structure, and processes. Geologists study rocks, minerals, fossils, landforms, and natural resources to unravel the story of our planet's past and present, as well as to make predictions about its future. Uttarakhand: Geologists Study Vulnerability of Mansa Devi Hills to Landslides.

Geologists Day 2024 Date

This year, Geologists Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 7. Geologists Day is an official holiday for geologists, geophysicists and geochemists in Russia and other former states of the Soviet Union. The timing of the holiday, the first Sunday in April, was chosen because it marks the end of winter and the beginning of preparation for summer fieldwork and expeditions. Fossilised Leaves of Jurassic Period Found by Geologists in Jharkhand.

Geologists Day History

Geologists Day was established in Russia in 1966 and the holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Sunday of April every year. The day was initiated by a group of prominent Soviet geologists headed by academician Alexander Yanshin. As per records, it was established by decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet on March 31, 1966, to commemorate the achievements of Soviet geologists after the discovery of petroleum in West Siberia.

Geologists Day Significance

Geologists Day serves as an opportunity to express gratitude for the important work done by geologists and to inspire future generations with their extraordinary work. On Geologists Day, various activities and events may take place to recognise the achievements of geologists and promote interest in the field of geology. These activities may include public lectures, workshops, field trips, exhibitions, and social gatherings organised by geological societies, universities, museums, and other institutions. Geologists Day is traditionally celebrated in almost all geological and mining organisations of the former Soviet Union, with festivities starting at the end of the preceding week.

