Parents are the most integral part of our lives. While growing up they become the biggest pillar of our lives and even when we grow older they remain the same. We cannot think about our life without them. Parents help to shape our personality. So, to honour our parents, the Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year. Global Day of Parents is also known as Parents Day. On a special day, people tend to appreciate their parents for all the sacrifices and efforts they make to give us a good life.

This year, Global Day of Parents 2021 will be celebrated on June 1, Tuesday. However, this year’s Global Day of Parents celebration will be different due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. According to the International Event Day portal, the theme of Global Parents Day 2021 is 'Appreciate all parents throughout the world'. As per the portal, this year’s theme is a representation of parents' sacrifices and struggles towards their children across the world. The theme will encourage people to appreciate their parents’ love, affection, and sacrifices they make to give their children a better future. A child cannot become successful without the support of parents.

And now, due to the current situation, the responsibilities of the parents have increased as many of them are working from home and simultaneously taking care of their child too. So this year's Global Day of Parents theme appreciates parents from all across the world, who are putting constant efforts to raise their children while working from home amid the pandemic. Now, to celebrate Global Day of Parents 2021 on June 1 one can send heart-warming quotes, wishes WhatsApp messages, greetings, and HD images to their beloved parents. Let’s take a look at some of the best quotes, wishes, and greetings for Global Day of Parents 2021 here:

Quote by Kristin Scott Thomas (File Image)

“It Takes a Long Time To Appreciate One’s Parents.” – Kristin Scott Thomas

Quote by Jodi Picoult (File Image)

“Parents Aren’t the People You Come From. They’re the People You Want To Be, When You Grow Up.” – Jodi Picoult

Quote by Maya Angelou (File Image)

“I’ve Learned That Regardless of Your Relationship With Your Parents, You’ll Miss Them When They’re Gone From Your Life.” – Maya Angelou

Quote by Brad Meltzer (File Image)

“No Matter How Far We Come, Our Parents Are Always in Us.” – Brad Meltzer

Quote by Mahatma Gandhi (File Image)

“Every Home Is a University and the Parents Are the Teachers.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Quote by Henry Ward Beecher (File Image)

“We Never Know the Love of a Parent Till We Become Parents Ourselves.” – Henry Ward Beecher

Quote by Plato (File Image)

“Let Parents Bequeath to Their Children Not Riches, but the Spirit of Reverence.” – Plato

So, to celebrate Global Day of Parents 2021 on June 1 send these lovely wishes, greetings, and quotes to your loved ones to make them feel special. Here’s wishing everyone Happy Global Day of Parents 2021.

