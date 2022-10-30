Gopashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Gopashtami 2022 falls on November 1, Tuesday. It is the festival dedicated to Lord Krishna when people worship the deity and offer prayers to the cows. In Hindu culture, cows are considered sacred and are called 'Gau Mata'. Devotees conduct Gau Puja and worship cows and calves by following rituals similar to the Govatsa Dwadashi festival, which is observed in parts of Maharashtra. The auspicious festival is celebrated with great fervour and cheer in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj regions. Know more about Gopashtami 2022 date and significance below. Learn about the history, Shubh Muhurat timings and rituals followed on the holy day dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows.

Gopashtami 2022 Date

As specified above, Gopashtami falls on the eighth day or Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik. Gopashtami 2022 will be celebrated on November 1, Tuesday. The festival is observed with incredible joy and devotion by the agricultural community that rever the cows, which are considered to be highly holy for Hindus.

Shubh Muhurat Timings of Gopashtami 2022

Gopashtami 2022 - November 1, Tuesday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:11 AM on November 1, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 11:04 PM on November 1, 2022

Gopashtami History and Significance

It is believed that Gopashtami was the day when Lord Krishna's father, Nand Maharaj, sent him and his brother Lord Balaram to herd the cows for the first time as they entered Pauganda, that is, the age between 9 and 10 years. Since then, the two brothers have taken charge of the cows. Thus, Gopashtami marks the day when Lord Krishna started serving as a cowherd.

Another story depicts that Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill with his little finger to protect the villagers from the massive torrential rains resulting from the fury of Lord Indra on the day of Govardhan Puja. The Braj region received heavy rains for seven days, after which Lord Indra realised his mistake and stopped the showers on the eighth day, which came to be known as Gopashtami. People worship Lord Krishna on this day, who protected them from this catastrophe.

On the day of Gopashtami, people worship the Govinda (Lord of Cows) and the cows to seek blessings for a happy life and good fortune.

Rituals of Gopashtami

Devotees wake up early in the morning and visit cowsheds to worship the holy animal.

The sheds and cows are cleaned and decorated before offering puja to Gau Mata.

The cows and calves are worshipped with water, rice, jaggery, clothes, rangoli, flowers and sweets.

Devotees also pray to Lord Krishna to seek blessings for a blissful life ahead.

