Gowardhan Puja 2020 Details: Gowardhan Puja is one of the auspicious events that is celebrated during the 5-day festivities of Diwali. Popularly known as Annakut Puja, the occasion of Gowardhan Puja is observed joyously across the country. It is celebrated to thank our Gods and Goddesses for their blessings they give us round the clock. If you are searching for more information about Gowardhan Puja 2020 – its date, observance, rituals, timings, shubh muhurat, and significance, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you Annakut Puja rituals, Dyuta Krida and other details you should know about the auspicious occasion.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Date

Govardhan Puja, also known as the Annakut festival, is observed on the first day (Ekam), or say, the first lunar day in the holy month of Kartik. Hence, the festive occasion of Gowardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 15, i.e. Sunday. If you are bad at remembering dates, then all you have to remember is, that the Annakut Pooja, also popularly called Govardhan Puja, is observed a day after Diwali.

What are the Auspicious (Shubh Muhurat) Timings of Govardhan Puja?

Govardhan Puja 2020 Sayankala Muhurat – 03:23 PM to 05:36 PM

Dyuta Krida 2020 Date – November 15, i.e. Sunday

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 10:36 AM on Nov 15

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 07:06 AM on Nov 16

What are the Rituals of Govardhan Puja?

Devotees follow a number of rituals on the occasion of Gowardhan Puja. They wake up early in the morning and ensure they observe day-long fasting. Since it is not compulsory to observe complete fasting, people observe partial fasting. They decorate their houses and also offer alms to the poor.

One of the most important rituals observed during the festive event of Gowardhan Puja is to make a replica of Gowardhan Mountain. People, using Cowdung cakes, made a mini-mountain and decorate it with flowers, kumkum, and other religious items.

If you have cows and bulls at your home, then you will have to bathe and worship them as well. For people who observe Annakut Puja, they have to offer ‘56 Bhog’ to Lord Krishna while performing pujas and signing aartis.

What is the Significance of Govardhan Puja?

The occasion of Gowardhan Puja is one of the most important festive events for the people of the Hindu community. It commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra – who due to sheer arrogance, wanted people to worship him and not Shri Krishna and the mighty Gowardhan Mountain.

One of the most important messages that one derives from the observance of Gowardhan Puja is that no matter how much troubled you are, or lying neck-deep in problems, your devotion and dedication for the Divine will always save you.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Gowardhan Puja 2020. We hope you have a great time bonding with your friends, family, and relatives while hearing the interesting story of Gowardhan Puja.

