The Hindu New Year, or Hindu Nav Varsh, also called Vikram Samvat, is celebrated with great pomp and fervour by millions of Hindus all over the world. This year, the Hindu New Year 2024 is celebrated on April 9. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which begins in January, the Hindu New Year commences with the Chaitra month. Today, April 9, 2024, signifies the start of this auspicious occasion, observed uniquely across India with festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, and more. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Netizens took to social media and shared some vibrant and colourful heartfelt greetings and messages, uniting in celebration for Hindu New Year 2024. Vikram Samvat 2081 Start Date: When Will The Hindu New Year 2024 Begin? All You Need to Know Hindu Nav Varsh.

Hindu New Year 2024 Greetings

Hindu New Year 2024 Images

Be Proud of our Ancestors. Be Proud of our Heritage. Be Proud of being born a Hindu 🔥#HinduNewYear pic.twitter.com/V8lOaJyGV7 — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) April 9, 2024

Hindu New Year 2024 Posts

Hindu New Year 2024 Messages

On the occasion of #HinduNewYear, beginning today from the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. My SandArt with message Swagatam #RashtriyaNavVarsh at Puri beach. #JaiShriRam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tbJvlEgDck — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 9, 2024

Hindu New Year 2024 Wishes

Hindu New Year 2024 Tweets

Wishing U a Joyous Nutan Varshabhinandan Filled With New Beginnings And Happiness 😊 & Happy Gudi Padwa ❤️#GudiPadwa2024#HinduNewYear pic.twitter.com/RuRaQ5YT3y — Pooʝa ɱ Bɦαn∂wαl∂αr 🤍 (@Wife_of_hacker) April 9, 2024

