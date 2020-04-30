Gujarat Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gujarat Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on May 1

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

May 1 is celebrated as the day that the state of Gujarat was formed. This celebration of Gujarat Day is an annual commemoration of the historical separation of Maharashtra and Gujarat from the Bombay State in 1960. A public holiday in Gujarat, this celebration is often accompanied by sharing Happy Gujarat Day 2020 wishes and messages, Gujarat Day WhatsApp Wishes and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Therefore, we bring you a collection of Gujarat Day HD images, Happy Gujarat Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Gujarat Day 2020 greetings, Happy Gujarat Day messages, WhatsApp Stickers and more for free download online. Gujarat Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate The Formation of Gujarat.

The Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were once known as the Bombay State and were a business hub for the country. Bombay had people speaking various languages like Gujarati, Kutchi, Marathi and Konkani. However, the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan began asking for a separate state. And on May 1, 1960, they separated into two different states and is therefore celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day respectively. This celebration is often marked by dedicated statewide parades, political speeches and events as well as cultural celebrations in both places. Gujarat Day 2020 History and Significance: Why Is May 1 Celebrated as Gujarat Formation Day? Here Is What You Need to Know.

Gujarat Day celebrations are particularly marked by the parade at Sabarmati Waterfall in Ahmedabad. However, the celebrations this year are bound to be different. People from the state also enjoy celebrating Gujarat Day by sharing Happy Gujarat Day 2020 wishes and messages, Gujarat Day WhatsApp Wishes and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years to Come. Happy Gujarat Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the Pride of India. May This Year Bring More Glory and Success to Our Beloved State. Happy Gujarat Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat. Happy Gujarat Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Celebrate and Take the Culture, Traditions and Customs of Gujarat Ahead. Wishing You a Happy Gujarat Statehood Day. Happy Gujarat Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gujarat Day 2020!

How to Download Gujarat Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Gujarat Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store platform where numerous apps are available. HERE is the link to download them all.

Gujarat Day 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Celebrate The Formation Of Gujarat

The celebration of Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day was particularly important for the people of the states. They were keen on celebrating their personal identity, its cultural history and of course, the state's heritage, respectively. While grand parades and government functionaries are not possible in the current lockdown, people are eager to bring in this day by sharing stories of the culture, tradition and history of the state. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Gujarat Day.