Gujarat Day is observed every year on 1st May. This day is also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas and commemorates the state's foundation day. Gujarat Day is celebrated with great pomp and show in Gujarat and is marked as a holiday in the state. Various cultural events and functions are organised on this day to mark the occasion in different parts of Gujarat. As you observe Gujarat Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Gujarat Sthapana Divas messages, Gujarat Sthapana Divas 2023 images and HD wallpapers you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. Happy Gujarat Formation Day 2023: Lip-Smacking Dishes of Gujarati Cuisine To Try and Celebrate the Day!

Gujarat is derived from the word "Gujara," the 'land of Gujjars,' as they ruled the area during the 700s and 800s. The presence of Gujarat has been marked on the global map since ancient times. It is also known as the jewel of Western India. This state is known to have been ruled by various dynasties, including Guptas, Mauryas, Pratiharas and others. Gujarat was formed as a separate state according to the Bombay Reorganization Act 1960. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Gujarat Day 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Gujarat Day 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

Gujarat Sthapana Divas Ni Hardik Shubhechha Images

Gujarat Sthapana Divas (File Image)

Gujarat Day 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

Gujarat Sthapana Divas Ni Hardik Shubhechha Images

Gujarat Sthapana Divas (File Image)

Gujarat Day 2023 Images and Wallpapers

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

Gujarat Sthapana Divas Ni Hardik Shubhechha Images

Gujarat Sthapana Divas (File Image)

Gujarat Day is an occasion for locals to spend quality time with their friends and family. It is a day to celebrate the rich culture of Gujarat and enjoy the day over a traditional feast. Wishing everyone a Happy Gujarat Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).